Powells named SDSU Family of the Year

Evelyn Powell’s insistence that her boys get a college education before returning to the farm has produced in spades for the family from Chamberlain.

All four of the sons of Arthur and Evelyn Powell earned degrees from South Dakota State University. A majority of their children also made Brookings their college destination. On Feb. 25, the Powells will be honored as Family of the Year by the SDSU Alumni Association in cooperation with Staters for State, the student alumni organization.

The family will be recognized at halftime of the Feb. 25 men’s basketball game against Denver as well as at a luncheon before the game.

