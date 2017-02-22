Charles John Hintze, 67, of Morgantown, WV, formerly of Germantown, MD passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at his residence.

Charles was born in Chamberlain, SD on January 5, 1950, the only son of the late Milton John Hintze and the late Beatrice Josephine (Leiferman) Hintze.

Growing up in South Dakota, Charles was surrounded by several cousins and close friends who knew him simply as Charlie. Charlie graduated with Honors from Chamberlain High School in 1968, where he participated in various athletic activities, which helped to develop a lifelong interest in sports.

Charlie received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Geological Engineering from South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, where he was a member of the ROTC. Upon finishing his undergraduate degree, he enlisted in the US Army, commissioned as an officer. He went on to complete a Master’s Degree in Aeronautical Engineering at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. During his time in the Army, he served as a helicopter pilot, was involved in various capacities with military research, and was also posted to several worldwide locations, including Germany, Korea, England, and Australia. Charlie ended up serving a total of 26 years in the Army, retiring in 1998 as a Lieutenant Colonel.

An adventurous spirit, Charlie loved to travel, receiving the opportunity to visit many exotic places, including the Taj Majal, the Great Barrier Reef, the Great Pyramid of Giza, Machu Picchu, as well as others.

Throughout his travels, he was able to visit all seven continents. A long standing and active member of the Lutheran Church.

Charlie was a devoted father and grandfather and above all other activities, Charlie’s favorite was to spend time with his three daughters and three grandchildren.

He is survived by three daughters, Karen and husband Michael Higginbotham of Morgantown, WV, Krista and husband Brett Smith of Princess Anne, MD, and Katie Hintze of Cleveland, OH; his beloved grandchildren, Logan Charles and Emma Kathryn Higginbotham, and Wyatt David Smith; and many cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Devan Michael Higginbotham and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Morgantown, WV. A luncheon will follow immediately after the service.

Interment with military honors will occur following the luncheon at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Morgantown, WV.

Send condolences online at www.hastingsfuneralhome.com