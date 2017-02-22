Funeral services for Hazel F. Wipf, 104, of Chamberlain, SD will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the United Church of Christ in Chamberlain with visitation to begin one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain.

Hazel Fern Gilbert was born November 29, 1912 at Chamberlain to Fred and Hattie (Engman) Gilbert. She attended Chamberlain School where she graduated in 1930. Hazel worked for four years as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone Co.

On April 15, 1934, she was united in marriage to Albert Wipf at Sioux Falls, SD. They made their home in Mitchell until 1944 when Albert enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp. At that time, Hazel and her two daughters moved back to Chamberlain.

Hazel was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ in Chamberlain where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was active in the Women’s Fellowship and served as a Circle Chairwoman for several years. Hazel was a member of the Hospital and Home Auxiliary and of two bridge clubs.

Retiring in 1984 from the Chamberlain School District, she had worked in the school lunch program for 26 years with the last 12 of them as the Manager of the entire program. She was later inducted into the Chamberlain School District School Hall of Fame.

Hazel passed away on February 18, 2017 at Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain at the age of 104 years. Gratefully sharing her life are her two daughters Sheila Letcher and husband Dale of Mitchell, SD, and Carol Wipf and friend Teddy Smith of Lead, SD; a son Gilbert Wipf and wife Betty of Windom, MN; eight grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Albert, daughter Sharon Triebwasser and husband Roland; a brother Bill, and three sisters Mildred Rogholt, Florence Schwiesow.