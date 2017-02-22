Leslie Raymond Strand, 96, of Platte, SD passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Avera Queen of Peace Health Services in Mitchell, SD. Funeral Services were held Friday, February 17, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church in Platte. A Committal Service will follow at Torrey Lake Cemetery.

Leslie Raymond Strand was born on June 17, 1920 to Martin and Annie (Gabrielson) Strand in Torrey Lake Township, SD. He attended Torrey Lake Country School through the eighth grade plus two years of high school, finishing his last two years at Platte High School graduating in 1940. He then began a lifelong career as a farmer and rancher. On December 20, 1944 Leslie was united in marriage to Alice May Clutter.

Leslie was very active in sports, participating in football, baseball, bowling and horseshoes. He received an All-American Award for his kicking and won many tournaments in bowling and horseshoes. In 2005, he was inducted into the Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.

Grateful for having shared in Leslie’s life: his wife of over 72 years, Alice Strand of Platte, SD; three children: Maylou (Dan) Jones of Rochester, MN, Doyle (Sharon) Strand of Bottineau, ND and Rodney (Sheri) Strand of Platte, SD; 10 grandchildren: Nate (Karyn) Jones, Andy Jones, Matt Jones, Aaron Jones, Gabriel (Valerie) Strand, Karsten Strand, Shauna (Paul) Kimball, Sheridan (Ryan) Keller, LaDawn (Kyle) Robinson and Laramie (Sawyer) Strand; 16 great grandchildren: Jake, Charlie, Lincoln, Stella, Matthew, Isabella, Faith, Trinity, Eden, Mehki, Tucker, Austin, Sierra, Colby, Natalie and Rhettler; along with several nieces and nephews. Leslie was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Annie Strand; three brothers: Oliver, Albert and Leonard Strand; and two sisters: Alma Lomica and Bessie Van Essen.