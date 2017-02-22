Lady Cubs score win over Stanley County

With two starters unable to play due to sickness, the Lady Cubs looked to their reserves for assistance in a girls' high school basketball game against the Stanley Co. Lady Buffaloes on Tues., Feb. 14, at the Chamberlain Armory. The Lady Cubs pulled out their seventh victory in the season by defeating the Lady Buffaloes, 59-53.

Coach Neuharth recognized his team's efforts by saying, “Tonight's game was fun to watch. It was great to see so many girls step up tonight and make plays. It's always great to win on Parents’ Night. The credit goes to these young ladies who have been working hard all season long.”

