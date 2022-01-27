Corona virus: the end of the epidemic is approaching, but let’s learn to live with Govt-19 | Health

Mutation of Omigran Corona virus Led to a violent wave of epidemics around the world.

It is estimated that between November 2021 and March 2022 more than 50% of the world’s population will be affected by Omigran mutation. EKPA Theodora Saltopoulo, Giannis Danasis, Banos Malandrakis and Thanos are physicians at the EKPA Medical School of Medicine. Summarize Christopher LJ Murray’s recent publication on the future of the COVID-19 epidemic in the renowned scientific review The Lancet (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736 (22) 00100-3).

The article continues after the ad

The percentage of asymptomatic people with Omicron reaches 80-90%

Omigron load analysis depends on the rate of asymptomatic infections. Before the appearance of the new strain, the rate of asymptomatic infections was estimated at 40%. The corresponding percentage for the Omigron strain is estimated to be twice as high and reaches 80-90%. In addition, the rate of COVID-19 patients in need of inhalation or death in Canada and South Africa decreased by 80-90%.

The use of the mask is important

During the period from December 21, 2021 to January 17, 2022, the number of injected patients remained stable, although the number of Kovit-19 patients increased almost 10-fold, according to data from Greece. Despite the reduction in the severity of the disease, the huge wave of omigran infections is increasing the number of hospital admissions in many countries and at least twice as high as during previous epidemics. The pressure on health systems is particularly significant, considering the significant number of health isolations caused by COVID-19. Because of the high rate of Omicron transmission, new protective measures against SARS-CoV-2, such as the universal use of the mask, such as the vaccine for those who have not been vaccinated and the booster vaccine for those who have been vaccinated, are necessary before the appearance of Omigron in the country. . On January 17, 2022, the Omigran wave peaked in 25 countries around the world, and is now expected to peak in the second week of February 2022.

In which countries is the cycle of Omigron mutation delayed?

Of course, in countries that follow the Covit-19 zero tactic, the occurrence and rotation of the Omigron wave is expected to be delayed. By March 2022, a significant portion of the world’s population will be affected by Omigran strain, and as the third booster dose is given to people in many countries, global immunity to the virus is expected to be high. . Therefore, the recession of the epidemic is expected in a few weeks or even months. Newer variants of SARS-CoV-2 will certainly appear and may be more severe than some Omicron strains. Immunity through infection or vaccination weakens over time, creating opportunities for continued spread of SARS-CoV-2. Countries should expect more outbreaks during the winter months, considering the potential seasonality of the virus.

The future effects of the corona virus will be small

However, the health effects of future outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 may be small because widespread exposure to the virus, booster vaccines adapted to new antigens or variants, and the administration of antiviral drugs can protect vulnerable individuals. Future COVID-19 waves are high protection and natural distance masks.

The article continues after the ad

Dr. Murray believes that COVID-19 will become another disease that needs to be managed by health systems and communities in the future. It is noteworthy that the number of Omicron deaths in most countries seems to be similar to the deaths during the acute fever season in the Northern Hemisphere. The era of emergency measures and controls to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 is coming to an end. After the Omigron strain, Govit-19 returns, but is not contagious.