‘Breath of Heaven’ Strikes a Chord

The Christmas spirit was burning bright during the performance of 'Breath of Heaven', a Christmas Cantata presented at the United Church of Christ by the Chamberlain Area Churches Choir Sunday afternoon. The standing room only crowd was treated to Chamberlain’s finest vocal talent singing proclamations of joy, hope, love and peace.

’Breath of Heaven’ tells the Christmas story of the birth of Jesus from the perspective of Mary, a frightened young girl alone, wondering why, she, was chosen to be the Mother of the unborn child, God's Son.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/