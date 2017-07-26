‘Oz’ follows the yellow cement road to retirement

Donnie Steckelberg’s yellow gingham button-up shirt is tucked into blue jeans and he speaks softly; the sound of the fan in the corner of the small Redi-Mix office almost overwhelms the room.

“We’ve had a great relationship with customers over the years,” he said. “I’ll really miss that.” Steckelberg, better known as ‘Oz’, never thought he would have a chance to run the family business and now, after 28 years, he’s having a hard time letting it go.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/