“Fishing for a Cure” raises $10,000 for Cancer Care Fund

“Fishing for a Cure” committee members Angie Sherwood, Holly Nagel, Kelli Potter and Brenda Burull (not pictured Melissa Hoffer and Des Gunnare) recently announced over $10,000 was raised at the Second Annual Fishing for a Cure ladies fishing tournament held July 7, 2018

The funds are donated to the local community cancer fund which is available to area cancer patients and their families to help with expenses that occur during treatment. This year’s theme was Pirates of the ‘Cure’-ibbean and brought out an array of costumes. Best dressed team was Kelly and Jay Larson and Jaica Donaldson. Best decorated board went to the team of Girls Gone Jiggins. The remote controlled cooler raffle was won by Jen Roduner. Tournament place winners were:1st Laura McQuirk, Hilary Meagher and Britini DeHaai; 2nd Judy Donavan and Suzie Robinson; and 3rd Brooke Moeller and Katie Juhnke

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/