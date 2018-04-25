With every beat of the drum, the spirit of the Native American feathering ceremony rose high Saturday morning, as friends and relatives came together to honor the graduates on their accomplishment of completing the 12th grade. Spiritual leader Claude Two Elk spoke at the ceremony, conveying words of praise and encouragement to the students.

“Today is a beautiful day to honor our graduates. This is a great accomplishment to reach, and the good energy and love present here today will help you go on to become a great leader, a great teacher, doctor, lawyer, whatever career you choose.”

