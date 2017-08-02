The “Wall” is coming to Chamberlain Aug. 9-13

The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to Chamberlain on August 9-13 at the Chamberlain Rest Area and Information Center (I-90 Exit 264) and will be open 24-hours a day and free to the public.

The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is one of the most visited memorials in our nation’s capital, with more than 5.6 million visitors each year. However, many Americans have not been able to visit what has become known to many as “The Wall.” The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF), the organization that built

The Wall in 1982, wants to give all veterans and their family members all across America an opportunity to see the Memorial.

