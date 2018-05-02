2018’s Best and Brightest Honored for Academic Excellence

The best and brightest from the Class of 2018 were honored for their academic achievements at the 28th Annual Academic Excellence Banquet in Pierre on Monday, April 23.

In conjunction with Gov. Dennis Daugaard, the Associated School Boards of South Dakota invited more than 200 students, who were identified as the top one percent of their senior class, from the state’s public, private and tribal schools, to celebrate their academic accomplishments.

