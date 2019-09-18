4-H Club recognized for Community Service

The New Horizon’s 4-H Club of Chamberlain was selected as a recipient of the Hometown Hero award by one of the local Modern Woodmen of America Camps in the area and recognized at a honors program held Saturday, August 17 at American Creek Campground during American Island Days.

The nomination for the club and their leaders highlighted their community service projects and read as follows:

The New Horizon’s 4-H Club has 32 members this year. Initially, when nominated for this award, only a few of this club’s service projects were noted.

