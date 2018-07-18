75th Reunion of the Class of 1943... “Go Cubs”

Three young bashful farm girls started high school at Chamberlain High School in 1939 in a class of 28 students. Over 75 years later they gathered last Saturday to reminisce and reconnect after graduating in 1943.

Edna Gunderson and Marcheta Anderson, who both still live in Chamberlain, along with classmate Esther (Thompson) Spears of Pierre spent a few hours visiting at Enda's apartment before being chauffeured to the CHS alumni banquet at the Chamberlain Community Center by Enda's daughter Dayle Chilson. It was a pleasant reminder of the gathering that took place five years ago when the women all attended their 70th high school reunion....the first time in many years... possibly the first time since the classmates graduated.

