Always a CUB

Top: The 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees pose for a photo wearing their Chamberlain Cubs t-shirts and display their plaques following the awards banquet Saturday night held at Cedar Shore Resort in Oacoma, l-r; Brian Reimer, Janell Adams, accepting the award for her late husband Tom, Esme’ Beiberly, Brent Gruenig and Don Schoenhard, Sr. Approximately, 130 people attended the event.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/