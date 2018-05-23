Amendment Y seeks to fix Marsy’s Law

BROOKINGS — While most of the interest in the June 5 primary is directed to Republicans seeking nominations for the governorship and the U.S. House of Representatives, there is one measure on the ballot open to all registered voters in the state.

Amendment Y seeks to provide a fix for the unintended consequences that sprang up when voters approved Marsy’s Law in 2016.

Designed to protect the rights of crime victims, passage of Marsy’s Law caused some counties to invest heavily in victims’ rights personnel who then spent much of their time contacting the victims of petty crimes. Law enforcement officers found themselves handcuffed when it came to releasing the locations of crimes, essentially drying up their source of crime tips from the public.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/