Art Expo to showcase local artists

What started as a simple venue to exhibit local artist’s work has grown into a large two-day art show at the South Dakota Hall of Fame that now attracts artists from around the state that want to show their art.

This year’s Arts Expo will be held July 14 and 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the South Dakota Hall of Fame. There will be displays of horsehair potters, blown glass, sculpting, wedding dresses, aprons, tatting, rugs, forged metal, furniture, flutes and much more.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/