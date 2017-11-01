B&B Fundraiser to benefit Becky

A group of friends and several different groups are hosting a Tour of Tables benefit Sat., Nov. 11 at St. James Community Center, Chamberlain. The fundraiser, being dubbed “Build Becky a B & B (Bed and Bath)”, will help the Ryback family build a much needed addition onto their main living area to make their home more accessible for Becky, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) last year.

Currently, Becky, with assistance from her volunteer adult caretaker, balances on the seat of a stair climber to go upstairs to reach her bedroom and a bathroom. Having a main floor bed and bath will help keep the 39-year old mother of two young boys in her home and near her family.

