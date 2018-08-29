Board asked to consider grading policy changes

The Chamberlain Board of Education opened their Monday night meeting with public comment from district parents. Kris Rademacher, was the designated spokesperson for a parent group, some of which were in attendance, with concerns with the current grading policy and late assignment policy. She presented information from approximately 24 other school districts regarding their respective grading scales. “Chamberlain has one of the strictest on the list,” said Rademacher, adding she didn’t give consideration to the size of the district because that doesn’t matter when a student is applying for scholarships or college admittance.

