Bone chilling cold temperatures will moderate

The coldest temperature recorded at the Chamberlain airport over the New Years weekend was 31 degrees below zero about 8:00 a.m. January 1, the high on Monday was -10 degrees. Due to the extreme cold experienced over the holiday weekend the Chamberlain boys’ and girls’ basketball games in Lennox and Milbank were postponed, many area churches canceled services Sunday morning and businesses closed early. Several more inches of new snow fell Saturday bringing the amount of snow on the ground to about 5-inches.

Despite frigid temperatures steam could be seen rising from the water open at the marina where hundreds of geese have kept an open spot on the river. The cold didn’t stop area ice fishermen either as some ventured out on the frozen Missouri River to try their luck during the long holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to become more moderate this week.

