Bottoms UP!

What do you do on a hot July day? Cool down with a ride down the water slide at the Chamberlain City Pool. As other area youth activities come to a close at the end of July (baseball, softball, summer rec) there is still fun to be had at the city pool before it closes for the season around the middle of August. Hours Mon. -Fri. 1-5 pm and 6-8:30 pm. Sat. 12-7 pm. and Sun. 1-6 pm. Looking for adult time only, visit the pool Mon. - Fri. from 5-6 pm for adult swim only.

