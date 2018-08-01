Bringing Dignity to women: A call to Action

In 2013 there were nine arrests associated with sex trafficking at the Sturgis rally. Victims were children ranging in age from 12 to 15 years old. Native American women and children are at a higher risk more than any other racial group to become victims in the dark world of sex trafficking. On Sunday, representatives from organizations across the state who share the goal of ending sex trafficking gathered under the statue of Dignity to bring awareness to this issue. ‘Dignity’ serves as a symbol for dignity, respect, and promise for the future.

Trisha Burke, executive director of Chamberlain’s Native Hope, introduced the event to the crowd saying, “I have learned so many things from my native friends, many things that are not in our history books. We are raising awareness here at the site of beautiful ‘ Dignity.’ She stands to honor the Dakota women that traveled up this river carrying their children as they made there way up to Crow Creek. Our mission is to collaborate and dismantle the barriers between natives and non-natives

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/