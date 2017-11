Knights of Columbus members Liam McManus (standing), Tom Eimers and Bob Ellis (upper right) called Bingo for the annual Turkey Bingo held Fri., Nov. 17 at the Chamberlain Armory. Over 30 turkeys were given away during the Chamberlain KC’s annual fundraiser.

