Minions will be wandering the streets of Chamberlain Sat., Sept. 30 as part of the annual Chamberlain/Oacoma Fall Festival.

The Minion theme will be carried out through the Scavenger Hunt, and all businesses are encouraged to join in the fun.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/