Chamberlain alum named 2017 National Coach Finalist

Chamberlain High School 1971 alum Garry Winter is modest when he talks about being named a finalist for this year’s National High School Athletic Coaches Association Girls’ Cross Country coach of the year award.

“It’s exciting to be honored,” Winter said. “I realize it doesn’t mean a lot — to be singled out as someone special — it’s not me.”

Though, he does realize his work deserves notice.

When he first started filling out the forms after being nominated by the South Dakota National Coaches Association, he thought “Why me?”

