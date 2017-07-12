Chamberlain alumni return for school reunion

Top: Jim Woster (center) received a commemorative plaque for being this year’s master of ceremony at the CHS Alumni Banquet. Presenting he plaque were Donna Dominiack (left) and Rochelle Hopkins (right). Woster graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1957.

Left: Classmates Ryan Dominiack (left), Jerri Ann Haak (center) and David Farnsworth (right) look through 1997 yearbook during the Chamberlain High School Alumni Banquet held at the in the Chamberlain Community Center.The meal was catered by Ma’s Kitchen.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/