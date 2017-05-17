Chamberlain City Commission approves RLF request, and change to Street Closure

The Chamberlain City Commission amended a previous motion and agreed to push back the closure of Main Street from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for River City Friday Nights, to be held June 16, 23, 30 and July 7.

Potential closures of side streets were discussed but have not been fully agreed upon by the The River City Friday Night’s board.

