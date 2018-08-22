Chamberlain City Commission takes funding requests for 2019

On Monday evening, Tim Thomas presided over the Chamberlain City Commission meeting in the absence of Mayor Mutziger.

Commissioner Claussen brought up for discussion the possibility of replacing Chamberlain’s asphalt streets with concrete and eliminating the need for chip sealing the roads. He has received complaints from residents regarding the loose rock resulting from the recent project. City Engineer Greg Powell will research the cost aspect and report back to the commissioners.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/