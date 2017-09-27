Chamberlain Homecoming, Oct. 2-6

Chamberlain High School homecoming will kick off with the coronation of the king and queen Mon., Oct. 2 at the National Guard Armory. Candidates include:

Carson Powers

Parents: Shawn & Cadena Powers

Band-4 years, Football-2 years, Captain, Honorable Mention Elite 45 Team as Junior, Varsity Basketball-4 years, Golf-2 years, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Track-4 years

Jett Evans

Parents: Jerad & Holly Evans

Football-4years, Basketball-4 years, Wrestling-1 year, Track-3 year, Band-4 year, All Conference Football-1 year, FCA, National Honors Society

Ashton Burke

Parents: Brian & Trisha Burke

Band, Marching, Jazz & Pep, Choir, Show Chief, SD Honor Choir, All State Choir, Fall Play, One Act Play & Improv., Student Council-President, Vice President & Treasurer, Cross Country, Yearbook, National Honor Society

Alayne Daly

Parents: Shannon & John Daly

FFA Secretary-4 years, Volleyball Team Captain, Basketball Team Captain, Student Council-2 years, Girls on The Run Coach, St. Joe's Camp Counselor, National Honor Society, Science Club

Paige Reuer

Parents: Keith & Leslie Reuer

Volleyball-4 years, Captain, Basketball-4 years, Captain, FFA President & Vice President-4 years (Total), Science Club

Izzy Tyrell

Mike & Kim Tyrell

Volleyball Team Captain, FFA Member, Student Council Officer, Marching, Pep, Jazz & Concert Band, Choir (Concert), Fall & One Act Play Crew, Girls on the Run coach, National Honor Society Member

Homecoming activities will continue all week.

•Cross Country Mon., Oct. 2, SESC Conference @ Gregory

•Volleyball match Thursday night at home against Mt. Vernon-Plankinton.

•Homecoming Parade, Fri. 12:30 p.m

•Community Pep Rally @ 3:00 p.m at the Armory

•Football 7:00 p.m. Friday against Mt. Vernon-Plankinton