Chamberlain students on course with Robots

The CHS multi-purpose room was a maze of Gizmos, Gadgets, and Gamers at the VEX Robotics tournament held there Saturday, February 3. Robotics instructor and event planner Ray Tracey organized the tournament that included 18 teams playing 36 matches, giving the participants the opportunity to advance to state and national levels. Teams are scored on design, robot skills and how well the teams execute the challenges.

Seven students from Chamberlain Middle and High Schools are on the elective Robotics Club team. An emerging field, Robotics follows the STEM curriculum, (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), with a hands-on style of learning. With the allure of arcade games mixed with computer science, students design and build robots from a kit, program them, and then compete in tournaments that can lead to state, national and world events.