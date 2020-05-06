Chamberlain SUN publishes annual Welcome Guide

Inserted in this week’s Chamberlain/Oacoma SUN is the Chamberlain/Oacoma Area Welcome Guide. An annual, award-winning publication of the SUN to promote recreational opportunities, hunting and fishing information, shopping and dining options and things to see and do while visiting in the Chamberlain/Oacoma area.

The 2020 Welcome Guide was printed prior to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the closure of schools across the state March 16, followed by businesses closing their doors to the public, and has been in storage awaiting distribution.

After Governor Kristi Noem’s announcement last week of South Dakota’s Back to Normal Plan, staff at the SUN office decided it was time to start promoting to local residents and visitors what the area has to offer.

