CHS Athletes of the Year

Ciara Hough and Carson Powers were chosen as the 2017-2018 Athletes of the Year by the Chamberlain Booster Club members and the CHS coaches. The Athletic Awards program was held Monday night at the armory. Ciara participated in cross country, gymnastics, and track as a senior. She competed at the state meets in each event. Carson participated in football, basketball, and track his senior and golfed the first two years of high school. He also participated in state meets in basketball and track. Both athletes will receive a $500 scholarship for their second semester of college. See next week’s (May 23, 2018) issue of the SUN for more photos and results from the 2018 event.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/