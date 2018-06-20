CHS brings home two trophies from Clay Target Tournament

Wed, 06/20/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Lucy Halverson

Chamberlain sent 28 high school and middle school student athletes to the South Dakota State High School Clay Target League Tournament held at the Aberdeen Gun Club June 9 and came home with two team awards and several individual medal winners.

“That’s not bad for a team that just finished up their second year in the league,” said Coach Carey Story with a smile on his face.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/

