CHS Oral Interp to send six to State

Chamberlain Oral Interp presented at the Regional Competition at Arrowwood Resort on Monday, Nov. 13. Qualifying for the State Competition in Aberdeen Dec. 1 and 2 are, l-r; Paige Endres, humorous, Macy Valandra, serious, JJ Martin, Mady Harden, Mikayla Meyer and Ethan Lein, Reader’s Theatre.

Also Mikayla will compete in the storytelling, non-original oratory categories. The group is coached by Mrs.Amanda Longhenry (second from right).

