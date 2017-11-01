CHS to present Peter and the Starcatcher

How did a young orphan called ‘boy’ become known as Peter Pan? Who is Wendy’s mother, how Captain Hook lost his hand, and why they call an island Neverland?

If you’d like to know the answers to these questions, be entertained, and laugh at the high jinx of Peter Pan and friends, don’t miss the Chamberlain High School’s production of Peter and the Starcatcher Nov. 10 and 11 at the Oacoma Community Center.

Peter and the Starcatcher is a play based on the 2006 novel of a similar name by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, and adapted for the stage by Rick Elice. The play provides a backstory for the character Peter Pan, and serves as a prequel to J. M. Barrie’s Peter and Wendy.

