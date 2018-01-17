CHS presents One-Act Pay

CHS students prepare to present, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, a one-act play under the direction of Tirsha Burke Sat., Jan. 20 at the Multipurpose Room at the high school. See the advertisement on page 14 for times. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, and adapted by Simon Stephens, the play is a drama, serious in nature and not recommended for elementary students.

Front to back, Ashton Burke, Delaney Peterson, Mikayla Meyer, Meya Bohlen, Tommy Redig, Elvis Onyekwe, Mariah Koenig, Reanna Lewis, Jared Waterbury and Breckin Steilen.

