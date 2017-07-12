City applies for Community Access Grant

The Chamberlain City Commission approved an application for a Community Access Grant through the South Dakota Department of Transportation for repairing Paul Gust Road during their July 5 meeting. The maximum grant amount available is $400,000, but according to Powell the city can choose to reduce the project if they want to conserve city funds. If Chamberlain receives the grant, the city will have to pay at least 40 percent of construction costs, estimated at $260,000, if the city takes the maximum amount. The work will stretch 350 feet from Chamberlain Food Center to the Redi-Max Office.

Engineering and design will not be covered by the grant and, though there is no “hard number,” Powell estimates $50,000. The application should be filled out and sent in within a week to 10 days and, if approved, construction could begin in late 2018.

