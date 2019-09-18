City attempts to snag walleye fishing tournament

Next spring, Chamberlain/ Oacoma may be hosting a national level walleye fishing tournament, a tour event that will be televised on the Outdoor Channel Network.

During the Monday night city commission meeting, members were given a letter from Lake Francis Case Development/Chamber Executive Director Natalie Muruato, with the request that money from the CVB fund be used to host the Bass Pro/ Cabela’s National Walleye Tour April 29 through May 1, 2020. Muruato would like both Chamberlain and Oacoma to contribute $4000 toward the $10,000 fee. Muruato stated she would try to negotiate the remaining $2,000 balance or get donations from other organizations.

“This would have a significant impact on our economy, provide national coverage of our area, and give our businesses opportunities to boost their revenue,” Muruato stated in her letter.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/