City encounters another delay in land purchase

The Chamberlain City Commission was informed last Tuesday night that closure on the Priebe land purchase was delayed again.

“The Register of Deeds is going to require a plat of the property before we can close on the deal.” said City Engineer Greg Powell.

Powell explained that the city had not given any money to the Priebes and after several missed closures, as a show of good faith, the purchase agreement was amended to include a payment of $100,000 to Wes Priebe and Scott Priebe.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/