City extends coronavirus prevention Ordinance until May 4

Whether or not to allow Ordinance #638 to expire, or explore making adjustments to it was the subject of debate at Chamberlain’s City Commission meeting Monday night. The ordinance, which limited the number of people allowed in a Chamberlain business at one time, originally had an expiration date of April 20.

However, Mayor Chad Mutziger and several council members thought it was too early to loosen those restrictions and suggested extending the ordinance for two weeks, and to use that time period to meet with business owners to plan for a slow cautious reopening that would ensure a safe environment.

Commissioner Hannah Ruhlman cautioned against letting up too soon, “The projections are showing for this to peak in June-I don’t want to get too ahead of the game and then regret that later,” she said. “I think extending it would be the safer route to go.”

