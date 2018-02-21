Cold temperatures will continue

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Colder than average temperatures are likely to carry through March 2018, according to the latest National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Outlook released Thurs., Feb. 15.

“The last two weeks of February will likely be colder than average, and that pattern is likely to carry into March,” explained Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist.

Edwards added that the northwestern states and Northern Plains are all favored to be colder than average to end the winter season. And, the winter drought of northern South Dakota appears likely to linger a while longer.

