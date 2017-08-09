Community steps up to help local man replace damaged vehicle

Members of the community packed into the MidTown building Aug. 3 for hot dogs, pulled pork and other food for a benefit of Oacoma resident Ray Olson, whose car was totalled in an accident last month after being struck in a Mitchell intersection. “Ray is an amazing individual that is just so caring and always trying to help other people,” said Denise Fluth, volunteer at the MidTown non-profit organization.

“And it was time for the community to give him some love and care for him.” Over 100 people made their way through the community building on Main Street in downtown Chamberlain, raising over $5,000 in donations toward helping Olson purchase a new van, exceeding their original goal of $4,000

