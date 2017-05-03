Cottier crowned Miss CHS Powwow

Madison Cottier, a freshman at Chamberlain High School, was named the 2017-18 Miss CHS at the annual CHS Powwow held Sat., April 29 at the Chamberlain Community Center. Dancers of all ages from various schools in the region participated in the event. The Powwow is sponsored by the CHS Native American Club with advisors Meghan Mosel and Emily Wiekamp.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/