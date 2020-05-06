Cruising through Chamberlain on May Day

Crowds of people were out Friday night May 1st for another cruise around Chamberlain. Right: This group of young kids belonging to Garret and Lindsay Chilson and Bryan and Melissa Rinehart proudly displayed their team colors as they drove through Chamberlain. Bottom left: John and Cynthia Wall cruised on their motorcycle. Bottom Right: Members of the Jim and Karri Swenson family along with Chuck and Joyce Selland went for a pontoon ride through the streets of Chamberlain Friday night.

