Dakotacare to remain District Insurance Provider

Despite pushback from the community, the Chamberlain School Board voted unanimously May 31 to accept the recommendation of the school’s health insurance committee’s recommendation to continue to offer employees Dakotacare insurance, which excludes services from some local providers and facilities.

A number of people turned out at the board’s May 24 meeting, advocating for the school to not select Dakotacare - which was recently purchased by Avera – due to the exclusion of providers within the community. Both Avera and Sanford announced earlier this year that their health insurances would no longer cover one another’s services.

