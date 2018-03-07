Deadline to file nominating petitions is March 27
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 11:37am News Staff
Lucy Halverson/SUN
A combined city, school and primary election will take place in Chamberlain in June. Nominating petitions for the city, school and county elections are now being circulated. The deadline to file is March 27.
Earlier this year the Chamberlain City Commission and the Chamberlain School District voted to hold their respective elections with the Brule County Primary on June 5, 2018.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/