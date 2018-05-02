DENR Recognizes City of Chamberlain for Drinking Water Compliance

Pierre – The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced today that the City of Chamberlain public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award. “Safe drinking water delivered to our homes for the price of your water bill is truly a modern day miracle,” said DENR Secretary Steve Pirner. “DENR thanks the best drinking water systems and operation specialists in South Dakota with these awards and urges you to thank them too.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/