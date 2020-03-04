The Dignity Initiative organizes to promote Dignity and her story

High above the bluffs and river breaks of the Missouri River at Chamberlain, stands ‘Dignity’, a 50 foot tall metal sculpture that was conceived and constructed by South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Claude Lamphere. It was dedicated at the Lewis and Clark Information Center on September 17, 2016.

