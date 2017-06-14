Dignity specialty license plate available July 1

Pierre, S.D. – Beginning July 1, South Dakota residents may apply for the new Dignity license plate. The plates will be available for motor vehicles and motorcycles. Qualifying South Dakotans may apply for Dignity plates at their local county treasurer’s office or online at https://mysdcars. sd.gov during their renewal period.

The plates will be available for the cost of $10 plus a $5 mailing fee. The Dignity plates were designed with the help of the sculpture’s creator, Dale Lamphere. The sculpture represents the courage, perseverance and wisdom of the Lakota and Dakota culture in South Dakota and can be found in Chamberlain, S.D. “The Dignity license plate will be an on-demand plate and available to anyone with a South Dakota driver’s license,” Motor Vehicle Division Director Lisa Weyer said. “Working with Dale Lamphere, we were able to produce a very appealing license plate honoring the Dignity Sculpture.”

