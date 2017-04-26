Dinosaur Park installs first exhibit

South Dakota Dinosaur Park took a huge step forward recently with the installation of a Mosasuar at the new park near Saukerson Field on south Main Street. The park is located between the city swimming pool and St. James Catholic Church, with a view of the Missouri River to the west.

“We couldn’t have done this without the city’s help and assistance in placing the Mosasuar,” said Park Board Member Nancy Nelson Saturday afternoon as she visited the site.

Immediate plans for the area include landscaping around the Mosasuar and the sea turtle with rocks and plants to resemble the bottom of the sea. The area around the sidewalk will be seeded to grass now that the city has extended the underground sprinkler system from the baseball field.

